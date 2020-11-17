Maxim Group Releases a Buy Rating on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) yesterday and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 50.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xenetic Biosciences with a $2.25 average price target, which is a 164.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Based on Xenetic Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $112.9K and GAAP net loss of $953.6K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.38 million.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. The XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The PolyXen has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. Xenetic Biosciences was founded on and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.