Maxim Group Releases a Buy Rating on Venus Concept (VERO)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Venus Concept (VERO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.09, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Venus Concept has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

The company has a one-year high of $91.78 and a one-year low of $2.02. Currently, Venus Concept has an average volume of 113.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VERO in relation to earlier this year.

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

