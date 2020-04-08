Maxim Group Releases a Buy Rating on Pluristem (PSTI)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Pluristem (PSTI), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.7% and a 25.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluristem is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.75, which is a 190.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.31 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Pluristem has an average volume of 630.5K.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. It focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.