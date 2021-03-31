Maxim Group Releases a Buy Rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.24, close to its 52-week low of $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 51.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monopar Therapeutics Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50, implying a 301.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.01 and a one-year low of $4.28. Currently, Monopar Therapeutics Inc has an average volume of 292.1K.

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing orphan oncology drugs. The company was founded by Chandler D. Robinson, Christopher M. Starr and Andrew P. Mazar in December 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, IL.