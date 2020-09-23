Maxim Group Releases a Buy Rating on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 48.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Kintara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50, representing a 232.1% upside. In a report issued on September 14, Aegis Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.95 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Kintara Therapeutics has an average volume of 917.9K.

