Maxim Group Releases a Buy Rating on Immutep (IMMP)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Immutep (IMMP), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 45.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immutep is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a one-year high of $3.10 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, Immutep has an average volume of 640.7K.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

