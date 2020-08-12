Maxim Group Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Vuzix (VUZI)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Vuzix (VUZI) yesterday and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 70.2% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vuzix with a $6.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.93 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, Vuzix has an average volume of 2.03M.

Vuzix Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, sale, and supply of augmented reality wearable display devices. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. The firm’s solutions include VUZIX basic apps, VIP program, remote support., Tele-medicine and warehouse logistics. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.