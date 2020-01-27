Maxim Group Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Signature Bank (SBNY)

In a report issued on January 22, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Signature Bank (SBNY), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.80, close to its 52-week high of $148.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 62.4% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Signature Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.40, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on January 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $148.64 and a one-year low of $111.91. Currently, Signature Bank has an average volume of 345.2K.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial bank services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.