Maxim Group Reiterates Their Buy Rating on PAVmed (PAVM)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on PAVmed (PAVM) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PAVmed with a $5.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.45 and a one-year low of $0.81. Currently, PAVmed has an average volume of 978.5K.

PAVmed, Inc. is a medical device company, which develops and commercializes a pipeline of medical products. Its product portfolio includes DisappEAR, PORTIO, Caldus, Carpx, NextCath, and NextFlo. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.