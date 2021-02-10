Maxim Group Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Mitek Systems (MITK)

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee reiterated a Buy rating on Mitek Systems (MITK) on January 29 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.8% and a 28.0% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Agilysys, and AudioEye.

Mitek Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, implying a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Mitek Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.98 million and net profit of $2.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.07 million and had a net profit of $560K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MITK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Michael E. Diamond, an Insider at MITK bought 24,645 shares for a total of $211,947.

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded on December 16, 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.