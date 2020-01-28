Maxim Group Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

In a report issued on January 25, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Customers Bancorp (CUBI), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Customers Bancorp with a $28.50 average price target, representing a 23.5% upside. In a report issued on January 22, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Customers Bancorp’s market cap is currently $718.6M and has a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile.