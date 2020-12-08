Maxim Group Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.72.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 53.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.43, implying a 106.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Aptose Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.84 million.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.