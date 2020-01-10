Maxim Group Reiterates a Buy Rating on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

Maxim Group analyst Stephen Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 60.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Good Times Restaurants, and Del Taco Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kura Sushi USA with a $34.50 average price target, representing a 27.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kura Sushi USA’s market cap is currently $213.5M and has a P/E ratio of 231.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.