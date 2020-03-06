Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 40.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Recon Technology, Mistras Group, and Emcor Group.

Sintx Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Sintx Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.06 million.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial biomaterial company. It focuses on using silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. The firm markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements.