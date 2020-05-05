Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on On Deck Capital (ONDK) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.08, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for On Deck Capital with a $1.43 average price target, which is a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Janney Montgomery also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $4.99 and a one-year low of $0.55. Currently, On Deck Capital has an average volume of 1.09M.

On Deck Capital, Inc. engages in online small business lending. It offers financing solution for small businesses, including short term loans, long term loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on May 4, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.