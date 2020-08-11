Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on Elevate Credit (ELVT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Elevate Credit has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.98 and a one-year low of $0.89. Currently, Elevate Credit has an average volume of 454.9K.

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.