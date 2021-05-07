Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Cutera (CUTR)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Cutera (CUTR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 46.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Ra Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cutera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.50.

Cutera’s market cap is currently $547.5M and has a P/E ratio of -19.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.46.

Cutera, Inc. provides laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy based aesthetics systems for practitioners. Its products include Enlighten, TruSculpt, Excel HR, Excel V, and Xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.