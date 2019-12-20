Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.81.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -17.2% and a 29.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VistaGen Therapeutics with a $0.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on VistaGen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.44 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.