Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT) yesterday and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sintx Technologies with a $4.50 average price target.

Based on Sintx Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $204K and GAAP net loss of $4.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167K and had a GAAP net loss of $730K.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial biomaterial company. It focuses on using silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. The firm markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. Its FDA-cleared and CE-marked spine products are marketed in the U.S. and selected markets in Europe and South America. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.