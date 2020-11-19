Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on PAVmed (PAVM)

Brian Anderson- November 19, 2020, 7:15 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on PAVmed (PAVM), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 44.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

PAVmed has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, implying a 170.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Ascendiant also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on PAVmed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.09 million.

PAVmed, Inc. is a medical device company, which develops and commercializes a pipeline of medical products. Its product portfolio includes DisappEAR, PORTIO, Caldus, Carpx, NextCath, and NextFlo. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

