Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 45.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Panbela Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $40.64M and has a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.91.

Sun BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company, which engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The company was founded by Michael Cullen and Thomas Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.