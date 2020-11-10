Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on OncoSec Medical (ONCS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.21, close to its 52-week high of $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoSec Medical with a $5.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.40 and a one-year low of $1.04. Currently, OncoSec Medical has an average volume of 285.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in designing, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered inPennington, NJ.