Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Mesoblast (MESO)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Mesoblast (MESO), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 30.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Mesoblast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, which is a 141.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mesoblast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $24.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.