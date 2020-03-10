Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 30.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Matinas BioPharma with a $3.30 average price target, which is a 232.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Matinas BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.63 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable. Its anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, delivers broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B; and is being developed to prevent invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in May 2013 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Read More on MTNB: