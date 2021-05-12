Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kaleyra (KLR)

In a report released yesterday, Allen Klee from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Kaleyra (KLR), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.6% and a 24.7% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Biotricity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, representing a 179.1% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Kaleyra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.27 million and GAAP net loss of $4.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.63 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KLR in relation to earlier this year.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.

