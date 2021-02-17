Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Hyrecar (HYRE)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Hyrecar (HYRE) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 143.2% and a 84.3% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Avid Technology, and Kubient.

Hyrecar has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, which is a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.27 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Hyrecar has an average volume of 682.8K.

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in July 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.