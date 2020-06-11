Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Graham (GHM)

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Graham (GHM), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.06.

Graham has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

The company has a one-year high of $23.77 and a one-year low of $10.36. Currently, Graham has an average volume of 52.04K.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.