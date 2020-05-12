Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Gladstone Land (LAND)

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Gladstone Land (LAND), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.91, close to its 52-week high of $14.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Gladstone Land has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.25, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Gladstone Land’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.49 million and net profit of $946K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.83 million and had a net profit of $105K.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.