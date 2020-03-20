Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ellington Financial (EFC)

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial (EFC), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.3% and a 41.2% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Financial with a $19.83 average price target.

Ellington Financial’s market cap is currently $287.8M and has a P/E ratio of 3.67. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.35.

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.