Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Anderson from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global (DIN), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 58.2% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Good Times Restaurants, and Del Taco Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dine Brands Global with a $96.57 average price target, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on December 10, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Dine Brands Global’s market cap is currently $1.37B and has a P/E ratio of 14.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DIN in relation to earlier this year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise Operations, Rental operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations.