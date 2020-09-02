Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Daxor (DXR)

Ryan Adist- September 2, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Daxor (DXR) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 44.8% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Daxor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $24.08 and a one-year low of $7.85. Currently, Daxor has an average volume of 9,777.

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage; and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

