Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.06, close to its 52-week high of $97.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 57.6% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chesapeake Utilities is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.00.

Chesapeake Utilities’ market cap is currently $1.59B and has a P/E ratio of 26.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.92.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy segments. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.