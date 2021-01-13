Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 50.8% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied DNA Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50, which is an 82.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Applied DNA Sciences’ market cap is currently $52.37M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.37.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of security solutions. It offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion. Its products include the following brands: Applied DNA Sciences, SigNature, molecular tags, SigNature, T molecular tags, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify, BackTrac, Beacon, and CertainT. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, NY.

