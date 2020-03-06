Maxim Group Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 37.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.75, a 792.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.32 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells.