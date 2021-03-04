Maxim Group Maintains Their Hold Rating on NV5 Holdings (NVEE)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on NV5 Holdings (NVEE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.35, close to its 52-week high of $109.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Turbine, Badger Meter, and Emcor Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NV5 Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NV5 Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.38B and has a P/E ratio of 66.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.78.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NV5 Global, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices. The BTS segment includes energy, environmental and building program management practices. The company was founded on September 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.