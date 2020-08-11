Maxim Group Maintains Their Hold Rating on New York Mortgage (NYMT)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on New York Mortgage (NYMT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

New York Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Based on New York Mortgage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $588 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.96 million and had a net profit of $22.74 million.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, invests and manages primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property, residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.