Maxim Group Maintains Their Hold Rating on Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.27, close to its 52-week low of $81.37.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 52.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $101.65, implying a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $94.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $233.14 and a one-year low of $81.37. Currently, Galapagos has an average volume of 349.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.