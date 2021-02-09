Maxim Group Maintains Their Hold Rating on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

In a report issued on March 26, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Co-Diagnostics (CODX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 73.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Co-Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Co-Diagnostics’ market cap is currently $479.2M and has a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CODX in relation to earlier this year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostics technology. The company’s products are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses its proprietary technology to design tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight Howard Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

