Maxim Group Maintains Their Hold Rating on Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.87.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 54.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.92, which is a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $72.51 and a one-year low of $24.24. Currently, Bluebird Bio has an average volume of 2.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLUE in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Nick Leschly, the President & CEO of BLUE bought 203,355 shares for a total of $1,118,453.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.