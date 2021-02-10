Maxim Group Maintains Their Hold Rating on Badger Meter (BMI)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Badger Meter (BMI) on February 1. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.55, close to its 52-week high of $109.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 53.2% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Badger Meter with a $86.00 average price target, representing a -18.2% downside. In a report issued on January 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Badger Meter’s market cap is currently $3.1B and has a P/E ratio of 61.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.97.

Badger Meter, Inc. engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities. Flow Instrumentation products includes meters and valves sold worldwide to various industries for water and other fluids. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.