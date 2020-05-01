Maxim Group Maintains Their Hold Rating on Aegion (AEGN)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Aegion (AEGN) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.3% and a 31.6% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aegion with a $16.75 average price target, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.65 and a one-year low of $13.27. Currently, Aegion has an average volume of 139.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AEGN in relation to earlier this year.

Aegion Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure protection, maintenance, and rehabilitation. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Infrastructure Solutions segment focuses on the municipal water and wastewater pipeline sector. The Corrosion Protection segment captures the benefits of continued oil and natural gas pipeline infrastructure developments. It also protects, maintain, rehabilitate, assess, and monitor pipelines from the effects of corrosion. The Energy Services segment gives value proposition based safety and labor productivity programs, which allow cost-effective construction, maintenance, turnaround, and specialty services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.