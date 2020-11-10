Maxim Group Maintains Their Buy Rating on Soligenix (SNGX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Soligenix (SNGX) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Soligenix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Soligenix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $505.3K and GAAP net loss of $2.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.12 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Soligenix, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through the following segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment offers photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment includes active development programs for RiVax, ricin toxin vaccine candidate, OrbeShield, GI acute radiation syndrome therapeutic candidate, and SGX943, melioidosis therapeutic candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.