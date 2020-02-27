Maxim Group Maintains Their Buy Rating on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital with a $6.68 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.73 and a one-year low of $5.89. Currently, Manhattan Bridge Capital has an average volume of 23.78K.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area.