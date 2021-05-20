Maxim Group Maintains Their Buy Rating on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 55.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment with a $5.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.75 million and net profit of $11.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.64 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co operates as a holding company. The firm is a sports, entertainment, and media company.