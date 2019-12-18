Maxim Group Maintains Their Buy Rating on Bellerophon (BLPH)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Bellerophon (BLPH) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.34, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.2% and a 28.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Bellerophon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50, a 544.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Bellerophon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLPH in relation to earlier this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases.