Maxim Group Maintains a Hold Rating on Mistras Group (MG)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Mistras Group (MG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceco Environmental, Capstone Turbine, and Badger Meter.

Mistras Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Mistras Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $161 million and net profit of $181K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $179 million and had a net profit of $829K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MG in relation to earlier this year.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Services, Products and Systems, and International. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing and inspection services that are used to evaluate the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Products and Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, installs and services the company’s asset protection products and systems, including equipment and instrumentation, predominantly in the United States. The International segment offers services, products and systems similar to those of the company’s other segments to global markets, principally in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America, but not to customers in China and South Korea, which are served by the Products and Systems segment. The company was founded by Sotirios J. Vahaviolos in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, NJ.