Maxim Group Maintains a Hold Rating on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.04 and a one-year low of $1.56. Currently, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has an average volume of 101.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCRD in relation to earlier this year.

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.