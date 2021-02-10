Maxim Group Maintains a Hold Rating on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Elevate Credit (ELVT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.38, close to its 52-week high of $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Elevate Credit with a $5.05 average price target.

Based on Elevate Credit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.16 million and net profit of $21.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $272 million and had a net profit of $8.29 million.

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.