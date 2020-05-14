Maxim Group Maintains a Hold Rating on Arlington Asset Investment (AI)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on Arlington Asset Investment (AI) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.19, close to its 52-week low of $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Arlington Asset Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Based on Arlington Asset Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.43 million and net profit of $27.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $26.31 million.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. engages in the acquisition and holding a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Its portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage credit investments. The company was founded by Eric Francis Billings and William Russel Ramsey in 1989 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.