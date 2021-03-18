Maxim Group Maintains a Buy Rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Ra Medical Systems.

Yield10 Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, implying an 86.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Yield10 Bioscience’s market cap is currently $75.7M and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of YTEN in relation to earlier this year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.